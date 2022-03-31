NIS America announced Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3a new collection of classic titles from the company coming soon on Nintendo Switch and PC. This third collection, which will be released worldwide later this summer, will include within it La Pucelle: Ragnarok And Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure.

Here is a brief description of the collection:

The Prinny are back, with a collection that combines two key titles in one! Discover the world of La Pucelle: Ragnarok, released exclusively in Japan on the PSP. Inside we will find lots of additional content such as unpublished scenarios and new recruitable characters, some of which are well-known faces of the company. Also there will be a new dubbing, new music and improvements such as the ability to make the Quick Travel! Go back to the roots of Nippon Ichi Software thanks to Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, which laid the foundation for the Disgaea! With sharper image definition, this classic title is ready to land in the present. In addition, with the retail editions, the soundtrack CD and a beautiful artbook will be released as a bonus. Enjoy a key part of Nippon Ichi Software’s story! Key features Lots of unpublished content – La Pucelle is back with tons of extra content, including the “Overlord Prier” scenario. We will also be able to recruit characters such as Laharl, Etna, Flonne and Prinny. The game will feature tons of downloadable content released for the original, including characters Rozalin, Cornet, Hero Prinny, and Ellie. Improvements to the quality of life will allow us to make the scrolling of the game more fluid, thanks to the ability to skip the cutscenes or to change the camera in battle. There will then be a new dubbing, unreleased music and the possibility of Fast Travel!

Where everything started – the return of the classic Rhapsody for PlayStation thanks to an optimized graphics compartment that adapts to current generation screens!

Bonuses included! – the physical edition of the game will include the soundtrack CD and an artbook!

We leave you now with the announcement trailer of Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3wishing you a good vision as always.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 – Trailer

