NIS America released the launch trailer for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2which will arrive in Europe on May 13th on Nintendo Switch and PC.

As previously anticipated, they will be present in the collection ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Dearkdeath Evilman And Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound, which will make their debut on modern platforms over 10 years after their original launch. Both titles will be embellished with a improved graphic sectorfrom English and Japanese dubbing and will be complete with all additional content released in the past.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that if you want to know more about Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 – Launch Trailer

Source: NIS America