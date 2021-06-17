NIS America has released a new trailer for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1, arriving on August 31 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, will focus the spotlight on one of the two titles included in the collection: it is Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered. First released in Japan in 2004, this new edition will offer players improved graphics and will include within it all additional content released in the past.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that if you want to know more about Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol.1 – Phantom Brave Spotlight

Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ABBa2nPYmyE About the game:

This is the first volume of an excellent collection for RPG lovers, boasting 2 games in 1! With over 60 hours of gameplay and an exclusive physical Deluxe Edition that includes a CD soundtrack and artbook (with music and artwork from both titles), old fans can relive favorite classics, while new fans can discover hits. that may have been lost! Main features: Endless adventures everywhere : Two exciting classic strategy RPGs in one collection that offers players new and old an exciting and long-lasting gaming experience, playable anywhere.

: Two exciting classic strategy RPGs in one collection that offers players new and old an exciting and long-lasting gaming experience, playable anywhere. The return of the World Eaters : Reach glory with the first version of Soul Nomad since its 2007 debut and experience the original’s in-depth gameplay and captivating story on a modern platform.

: Reach glory with the first version of Soul Nomad since its 2007 debut and experience the original’s in-depth gameplay and captivating story on a modern platform. Phantom Brave… Complete!: This full version of Phantom Brave offers all the island exploration adventures, memorable characters and tactical gameplay you loved from the original, plus all the content from previous versions! Game details: Release date: Summer 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch ™

Kind: SRPG

Players: 1

Text: English

Audio: English / Japanese

Publisher: NIS America, Inc.

Developer / Licensor: Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Source: NIS America