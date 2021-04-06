TWO Costa Blanca men could’nt fool the Guardia Civil at a checkpoint after officers discovered drugs and cash in two Pringles snack tubes.

The men from El Campello and Mutxamel were pulled over in a routine stop but their nervousness led officers to believe that they were up to something.

The Guardia spotted the Pringles snack tubes and they could not ‘stop once their minds popped’, to quote the old advertising slogan, into believing that crisps might not be the sole contents.

The demeanour of the Spaniards, aged 22 and 23, got worse as one of the tubes was opened with € 930 in notes stashed in it.

Both tubes had false bottoms on them, which were unscrewed to reveal 11 plastic pouches filled with hashish and marijuana ready for potential customers.

The men were charged with crimes against public health and drugs trafficking.