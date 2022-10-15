The House of Representatives – including government parties D66 and ChristenUnie – does not want a cabinet delegation to travel to the World Cup in Qatar. But the cabinet does not want to offend the oil state in the middle of an energy crisis. “By broaching concrete subjects you achieve more than by running away.”
Hanneke Keultjes
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Principles #oil #cabinet #struggles #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply