The humanitarian role of the United Arab Emirates hardly stops. Every day we see something new from this generous country that dazzles us and makes us stand in reverence, honor and appreciation for this unlimited human role. The UAE’s initiatives and visions have made it worthy of becoming one of the world’s main sponsors of human fraternity.

The UAE is making unremitting efforts to establish human fraternity. Its unlimited endeavor continues to create a human environment free of hatred and hatred, that goes beyond the ancient historical deposits that were established and fueled by previous societies and states, which mostly destroyed the most important meanings of humanity and brotherhood between peoples, nations and societies … under the pressure of immediate and temporary interests, which lacks foresight and lack of anticipation of the future. Which is exemplified by its simplest principles of spontaneity, which if they were applied according to the requirements of the fundamentals of the divine laws, on top of which is the Islamic religion, then humanity would have achieved much of what societies yearn for in achieving security and safety.

The achievements of the United Arab Emirates on the humanitarian level and carrying the banner of human fraternity in the world. We say that its support and support in this regard resulted in many of the achievements that the UAE succeeded in achieving on the human level, and culminated in a historic step two years ago, when the “Document of Human Fraternity” was signed “In the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, it was signed by two religious leaders in the Islamic and Christian worlds. The document included common principles, the most important of which are coexistence, the rejection of extremism and the preservation of human dignity, and that people are equal.

This, and we have the right to say that this document and one of the indications of its success is its approval by the United Nations, and the approval of the fourth of February every year as an International Day of Human Fraternity, a gesture that reaches the largest possible basis for disseminating the foundations and contents of the “Document of Human Fraternity” in the world today and in the future.

The UAE affirmed its lofty desire to mobilize efforts, based on the “human fraternity” document, to make all regions in the whole world a more peaceful and humane place, to open a new page between all religions on the face of the earth, and to work to establish humanitarian cooperation among all human beings .. and these Emirati endeavors The noble one, which includes visions and actual movements on the ground, represents in and of itself an ethical trend that aims at humanity and sophistication, which gives the comfortable impression of the presence of those who are moving forward towards the implementation of major human values, which the world may have forgotten. On the other hand, we say that the “Human Fraternity Document” signed in Abu Dhabi, which calls for upholding the values ​​of peace, coexistence and freedom of religion for all human beings, is a very important matter that achieves the lofty goal and goals for which the document was formulated, especially promoting the principles of peace and true humanity, and laying the foundations for dialogue. And understanding between human beings.

* Kuwaiti writer

