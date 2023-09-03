Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 20:47

Lawyer Ralph Tórtima Stettinger Filho, who represents the alleged aggressors of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, wants to receive the images that recorded the melee at Rome International Airport, on July 14, as soon as the recordings arrive in Brazil, even before the material was forwarded to Federal Police experts.

The request was forwarded both to Federal Police Chief Hiroshi de Araujo Sakaki, from the Coordination of Investigations and Counterintelligence Operations Sector, and to Minister Dias Toffoli, who is conducting the inquiry into the case at the Supreme Court.

In the document, Tórtima invokes the principles of the adversarial system and full defense to request the provision of a full copy of the images from the International Cooperation with the Italian Republic, immediately after receipt by the Federal Police.

The shipment of images takes place after processing by the Italian Justice, with the approval of the Public Ministry of that country. authorization.

The investigators’ expectation is that the recordings can resolve contradictions in the versions given by those investigated for alleged hostility to Alexandre de Moraes. The main targets of the investigation are Andréia Mantovani and Roberto Mantovani Filho. They have already deposed to the PF, as well as Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Before the recordings from the airport reached the PF in Rome, the defense of those suspected of having harassed the STF minister handed investigators a video. The images, according to a report by lawyer Ralph Tórtima Filho, show the minister calling one of the alleged aggressors a “bandit”.