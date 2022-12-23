Mexico has been a country that throughout its diplomatic history has been known for granting political asylum to a number of historical figures. From Soviet ideologues, to former Latin American presidents and human rights activists, now the last to head the list are the relatives of the recent former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo.

On December 7, then-Peruvian President Pedro Castillo declared in a speech that he would dissolve Congress while the latter discussed a motion of no confidence against him. After this failed self-coup, Castillo was arrested and is currently in jail. After what happened, and as dictated by the Peruvian Constitution, Vice President Dina Boluarte assumed the presidency. However, our president has not liked the recent events.

Following Castillo’s arrest, President López Obrador has expressed his support for the Peruvian leader and blamed what happened on Peruvian economic and political elites while questioning the Peruvian government’s course of action, especially for “opting for repression and not looking for him.” to the conflict in Peru a way out through dialogue and with the democratic method of calling elections”. In addition, the Mexican government granted Castillo protection at the Mexican embassy prior to his arrest and offered his family asylum.

It was after these actions that the Peruvian government declared Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy persona non grata, giving him 72 hours to leave the country. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has remained tense, although López maintains that Mexico “has only made its position known.”

The president’s statements are contradictory to the discourse of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries that the president is always proud to manifest. The president constantly reminds that respect for sovereignty, non-intervention and self-determination of peoples serve as fundamental principles of Mexican foreign policy, however, the president seems to use them at his own convenience.

In this way, the non-intervention during the current six-year term has been based on the tastes and claims of the president, who usually seeks to support anti-democratic characters and who lack human rights. While the president supports Pedro Castillo and Evo Morales, he maintains a silence in the face of authoritarianism and the faults of countries like Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba, in addition to accusing nations that show a disapproving position in this regard as meddling.

Certainly, the government’s foreign policy is shown to be inconsistent, without a specific strategy or objective, its common thread being the claims and personal whims of the palace inhabitant. As a result, we have a deteriorating relationship with Peru and a diplomatic reputation sullied by the incoherent claims made in the morning. As with other aspects, the 4t has managed to “make history” in our country’s diplomacy, since in just three years, two Mexican ambassadors -In Peru and Bolivia- have been expelled for violating the principle that our country so vigorously defends. President.