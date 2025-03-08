03/08/2025



Updated at 4:47 p.m.





Just two weeks after the elections, the negotiating teams of the Cristianodemocrata (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have agreed on the topics on the table and on the matters that will be out of the agreement. “A meeting on a whole series of issues has been reached,” said the winner of the elections, Friedrich Merz, who has aware of public opinion on the main points closed so far. Both parties have promised to carry out systematic controls and the rejection of asylum applicants at German borders, a central demand for the union against which the SPD had reservations for a long time and that arouses suspicion both among European neighbors, especially Austria, and in Brussels. According to Merz, border controls will be expanded “massively.” The family reunification of refugees will also be further restricted.

To stimulate the economy, the CDU and the SPD they want to create incentives to the investment and undertake a reform of the Corporation Tax. In addition, the citizen allocation will be amended. “These measures will carry our common seal,” Merz said. The SPD leader, Lars Klingbeilwhich has appeared with Merz at the press conference after the decisive negotiation round, has talked about “constructive” conversations and stressed that both political formations assume their responsibility. “Now we have managed to take an important first step with this exploratory document,” he said, before recommending to the party committee that approves the official start of coalition negotiations based on this agreement. There is a third party present in these negotiations, the Social Cristiana Union (CSU), the Bávaro de la CDU party, whose leader, Markus SödeA, he added that “there are no winners and losers of the conversations, but new partners.”

Once the directives of the parties give green light, the probable future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has set the objective of concluding the negotiations before Easter. There is no numerical alternative to this great coalition and advances in financial and security and defense matters, with the pact for a reform of the fundamental law that will make the brake to debt more flexible and with a gigantic special fund for infrastructure of 500,000 million euros, it is possible to advance the success of the process. “Merz can become a great chancellor from Germany,” said Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, after verifying this advance in the negotiation in record time. In his opinion, Merz is showing response and leadership capacity, when logging together with the SPD with “speed and trust.”

The Base Document of the Negotiation leaves maneuver to the SPD to apply its policies in the field of labor and economy, according to Merz. Lars Klingbeil, on the other hand, is satisfied because the agreement respects the fact that Germany is an immigration country, in which all people must “live in equal conditions and with opportunities, free of racism and discrimination.”









The great coalition provides that the Citizenship Law reformed by the Olaf Scholz traffic light remains in force, although it has been agreed to maintain the reduced waiting periods for naturalization and double passport for citizens of outside the EU. From now on, they will examine whether to revoke German citizenship to the supporters of terrorism, the anti -Semites and the extremists who ask for the abolition of the free democratic basic order if they also have another nationality. This citizenship law, in force since June 27, establishes that the right to naturalization exists after five years of residence and provided that the applicant meets the conditions, including being able to make a living for himself.

.