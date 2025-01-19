He Real Betis and the Manchester United have reached a principle of agreement for the transfer of Antony until the end of this season. The green and white club has seen how its latest proposals have convinced the English entity to give it green light for the loan of the Brazilian winger, 24 yearsuntil June 30 without purchase option. The idea is that Antony can recover his football with minutes in Heliópolis and that United see how his value returns to interesting standards after having lost price since he was hired by the Old Trafford club in summer 2022 by one hundred million euros. Betis has had to overcome competition from other Spanish clubs such as Villarrealwhich until the last minute has been betting heavily on Antony but the green and white have reached this principle of agreement that makes them optimistic about the closing of this operation.

The fact is that in the transfer of Antony Betis is going to take care of part of the footballer’s salary until the end of the campaignwhile United will pay the remaining part and is also included a clause by which the green and white would be financially penalized if the Brazilian does not play a series of matches. The idea is that the loan will help the player’s performance grow in an interesting scenario such as LaLiga.

This benefits Betis, given that Antony, at only 24 years old, is a footballer who has exhibited impressive potential in previous seasons, which would be unattainable for the green and white under normal conditions, and who He is in good physical condition since he is now competing with Unitedwith whom he played the entire second half last Thursday against Southampton in the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini has given the approval to this operation given that he considers that Antony is a reinforcement who can occupy the right wing, from where he usually starts being left-footed, and that he would arrive to fill the gap left by Assane. This is a market opportunity for Betis for an elite-level footballer who would arrive to improve the forward line. waiting to incorporate a nine in this same month of January.









The operation is lacking details so that it can be closed these days. The principle of agreement is between clubs for the conditions of the loan and some usual fringes remain for the operation to be formalized but in Heliópolis they are very optimistic about being able to close the transfer of a high-level footballer like Antony.