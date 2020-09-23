Sergiño Dest is about to sign for Barcelona, ​​according to a preview of the ‘Onze’ program on TV3. The Blaugrana club, through its general director, Oscar Grau, has closed the operation this afternoon with Ajax after confirming a first payment of 20 million euros plus five in variables. Right now, the operation only needs a few small fringes to close definitively, since It is finishing to outline how those 20 million euros will be paid, if in two or three installments.

In this way, Ronald Koeman gets his first request, especially after confirming the departure of Portuguese Nelson Semedo, that this Wednesday he will sign for Wolverhampton for amounts that would range from 32 to 35 million euros.

Barcelona is ahead of Bayern Munich in this way, who made an initial proposal of 10 million euros that Ajax rejected. A small revenge for the humiliation suffered just over a month ago in Lisbon.

Dest, only 19 years old, is one of the great promises of current football, considered like a defender with vocation of forward.