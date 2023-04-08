A 14-year-old girl threatened the principal with a knife, who told her to put down her cell phone. It happened in Biella, in a middle school class of the San Francesco comprehensive institute, on Wednesday, the last day of school before the Easter holidays. “More than her, she threatened the policemen who were called to school because only when they arrived did she pull out the knife she had in her pocket,” said the director Monica Pisu.

The incident would have occurred during the interval. According to the provisions of the Ministry of Education, students cannot use the mobile phone either during lessons or during the break. When the teacher saw that the girl was playing with her smartphone, she asked her to put it away. But the young woman didn’t want to hear about it, so she called the school principal who summoned her to her office for a lecture. But once the 14-year-old returned to class, she picked up the phone and put on the headphones. At that point, the new recall arrived. The student thought it best to pull the knife out of her backpack, showing it to the principal and teacher.

“The teachers called me and told me that this student used a cell phone, which is prohibited by regulation, and I intervened. I took her to the presidency and explained to her that she couldn’t behave that way but she didn’t listen to me, she got up and left – continues the manager – She went back to doing what she was doing before and when I went to scold her a second time she entered the classroom, took something from her backpack and slipped it into her pocket without ever pointing it at me ”, added the principal to Repubblica.

The police officers, called by the manager, restored calm to the school. “The scene went completely unnoticed by the rest of the students who only realized that something had happened when a policeman entered the classroom to take the girl’s backpack”. The police reported the 14-year-old that she will now have to answer for the crime of threats and the carrying of the weapon. The case was reported to the Turin juvenile prosecutor’s office.

“The manager was very good at managing the situation – explains the councilor for education of the municipality of Biella Gabriella Bessone – It is a very serious fact”. “It is clear that we will take measures against this student, we will evaluate the situation after the holidays – continues Pisu – Nothing like this has ever happened in our school”.