Usa, principal offers alcohol to underage students and ambushes a student. Arrested

No, it’s not a movie. The principal of a school in Georgia (in the States) has been arrested on suspicion of having procured some spirits to his underage students during the Halloween party held in the institute. Not only. The 43-year-old woman is also accused of sleeping with one of them.

Rachelle Terrythis is the name of the headteacher on whom the investigation started on November 9, after the police report of one of the parents of the minors present.

The woman, married with two teenage children, was arrested on 22 November and is currently in prison. The age of the students involved in her case was not disclosed, but given the allegations they are believed to be under 16.

Social attacks

The school principal, who has a salary of $110,000 a year and has held the same role for 22 years, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a minor and administering alcohol to minors. On his profile Instagramremained public, there is a photo of the evening in which she is portrayed together with other teachers.

Among the comments many people attack her for what she is accused of. “There are a lot of men or women you could have had sex with, but you chose a baby instead. Now you can spend the next 30 years in prison regretting the bad choices you made,” read one of her comments. “The saddest part is that her students and parents trusted her. I’m so sorry for her children and I hope they weren’t victims too. I bet she is not the first child she molests,” another user wrote.

Subscribe to the newsletter

