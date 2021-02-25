The situation of the Emir of Dubai is diplomatically complicated and the Queen Noor of Jordan, wife and widow of King Hussein, to the conflict.

Princess Latifa, who remains as “the hostage” of the Emir of Dubai, in a royal villa of his Emirate after his frustrated escape, asked the British police to investigate the kidnapping of his sister, Princess Shamsa. The young Sheika disappeared in the streets of Cambridge, when she was 19 years old and tried to escape from her Sussex mansion, 20 years ago.

Amid the silence of the Jordanian royal family, Queen Noor, widow of the Jordanian sovereign and stepmother of Princess Haya, who was married and now divorced with the Emir of Dubai, a refugee in London because she feared suffering the same fate as her two daughters hostages, asked to know publicly the fate of Shamsa, one of the 25 children of the Emir.

Queen Noor of Jordan, wife and widow of King Hussein. Photo: EFE

“Where is your sister Shamsa?” Queen Noor asked on Twitter after hearing Princess Latifa’s claims. The sovereign is on the “board” of commissioners of the UN International Commission on the disappearance of persons. It’s the first Royal from the Middle East to intervene directly in the case after Latifa’s complaint of “being a hostage”, “without freedom”, in a series of clandestine videos, published by the BBC and Sky News.

The UN has demanded “proof of life” from the Dubai government that the princesses are alive. They have not received a reply.

Latifa’s Desperate Letter

In a letter written and given to her friends to be taken to the Cambridge police, Princess Latifa adds evidence. He called the police to investigate the kidnapping of Shamsa, his sister, kidnapped 20 years ago. Since then nothing is known her.

According to Latifa, the British investigation will help free her from the orders of her father, the Emir, who – according to her – ordered an Arabic-speaking commando to capture her in the British streets of Cambridge and was transferred to Dubai.

Shamsa was then 19 years old. Today he is 39 and has never been seen in public. A British high court, in 2018, ruled that the Emir and Sheik, Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum had first kidnapped Shamsa and then Latifa and held them against their will in Dubai.

In the handwritten letter to Cambridge police, which her friends handed over to the police on Wednesday, Princess Latifa urges action on her sister by the British authorities. The letter was written in 2019, when she was confined alone, in her villa. Since then nothing has been heard from Latifa. The phone, which his friends had managed to infiltrate, no more answer. She was probably kidnapped and there has been serious retaliation against her.

“All I ask of you is to pay attention to her case because she can get her freedom. Your attention and your help in this case can give you freedom, ”Latifa wrote.

“She has strong ties to Britain, she loves England, all her memories of her time there,” he wrote.

“She remains incommunicado, with no date to be released, tried or charged. She was tortured hitting him with a stick on the foot, “he said.

Shamsa’s escape

When Shamsa spent the summer holidays at Longcross Estate, the emir’s mansion in Surrey, escaped. He connected with a specialist immigration lawyer to find out how he could stay and live in Britain.

Two months after the escape, in August 2000, Shamsa was abducted by a group of four people, speaking Arabic, flown by helicopter to France and then by private plane to Dubai, where her trace has been lost.

Princess Latifa. Photo: EFE

An investigation was launched by the police for kidnapping in 2001, after Shamsa’s contact with an immigration attorney. But the investigation died and the officers were blocked from traveling to Dubai. Police re-investigated in 2018 and the BBC revealed that an investigator said there were “significant sensitivities” in the case.

A new investigation in the high court was launched in 2020, when Princess Haya, wife of the Emir, he asked for his divorce and keeping his children in London. She feared that he would forcibly marry them, that he would kidnap them and she would suffer “the same fate as Latifa and Shamsa.”

British police and their government

Cambridge Police said they have received Princess Latifa’s letter, which “will be observed as part of the ongoing review.”

“It is a complex and serious matter and there are details of the case that it would be inappropriate to discuss publicly,” police said.

The British Chancellery, whose Chancellor Dominique Raab, said that the videos published by Latifa “were disturbing”, now maintains that “this is a private matter between two people and that there is no place for it to be investigated by the Cambridge police.”

The Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Photo: Reuters

Shamsa received an education in Great Britain, in a private school, with horse riding, western food and friends from all over the world until her disappearance. Her father would not let her continue her studies and go to university. She confessed to her cousin Marcus Essabri that she was running away.

Shamsa’s kidnapping

There the drama began. She drove a Land Rover to the end of her father’s huge estate and ran away. The Emir, her father, hired detectives to find her. On August 19, 2000, a man brought Shampa to the University Arms Hotel in Cambridge. That is where her father’s envoys arrived and she was captured on the street.

They drove her to her father’s estate near Newmarket, where one of the best harras in the world is located. She was then airlifted to northern France. From there she was transferred directly on a private jet to Dubai.

Shamsa managed to send a letter to the immigration attorney she had seen, telling him what had happened. “I was kidnapped by my father, he managed to find me. I am locked up until today. I’m not just asking you to report it immediately. I am asking for your help and for the authorities to get involved, ”Shamsa asked the lawyer.

Police Inspector Beck told the BBC in 2018 that the evidence at that point suggested that there was some substance in those allegations. “If the allegations were true, then the crime had been committed against British law,” explained the policeman. More details of the investigation were delivered to the British high court when the divorce of Princess Haya from the Emir took place, fearful of running the crime. same luck as Latifa and Shamsa.

The police officer managed to speak to Shamsa on the phone and corroborate her story. He needed to travel to Dubai to question and investigate her. He applied through the crown services but his request was rejected without reason. The case was closed, until there was a new review in 2018 against another message from Shamsa. This time it was closed for lack of evidence.

The emir of Dubai said, in a statement to the British high court, that “Shamsa was more vulnerable than other women her age” because her status made her a risk of kidnapping.

The uncomfortable prisons of the Emir

The new letter from Princess Latifa is the third request for help for the British government to intervene. The Emir of Dubai, one of the world’s great billionaires, is one of the best investors in the kingdom, buyer of its weapons, with mansions and horse farms and lands in England and Scotland. But above all, a personal friend of Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family, who are uncomfortable with the story.

They are close friends of the Jordanian royal family and Princess Haya, sister of the Jordanian sovereign and daughter of King Hussein, a close friend of the Windsors, whom they must also protect in the kingdom. The Emir visits Queen Elizabeth, in her Royal Box, during the horse races at Ascot annually.

In 2001, the Emir’s London offices contacted the Foreign Office about the Shamsa case. Later, when questioned in parliament, the British Foreign Minister said that “it was a matter for the police.” Prime Minister Tony Blair, through a spokesman, said that he does not recall receiving this information from the government.

Now the British government assures that “this is a conflict between two private persons”, where the British police cannot interfere.

Latifa’s videos

Last week the BBC and Sky News had broadcast shocking videos of Princess Latifa, secretly filmed in the bathroom of the villa, where she is detained on an island in Dubai. In it she described her punishment, her torture, after her escape on a yacht to India had failed, supported by her capoeira teacher and a former French commando. She was detained in the Middle of the Indian Ocean by Indian special forces, and then handed over to the Dubai authorities, where she was ‘drugged and tortured’ in a jail and then transferred to a royal villa, with five guards outside and three cops inside.

Princess Latifa got to see Shamsa when she was released from her first escape in 2008. “I saw her being held by the hand. I could not open my eyes. They gave her a group of pills to control her. The pills made her look like a zombie, ”Latifa described.

Another person who contacted Shamsa said that “she just was quiet. Everything she did was controlled. There was no more light in Shamsa. He didn’t fight anymore. There was nothing. It was like an empty shell. I think he resigned himself to the fact that this was his life. It’s desperately sad, “he told the BBC.

In 2019 Latifa saw Shamsa again, when she was already a prisoner. She described the encounter to her cousin over the phone.

“You will not recognize her. It’s been so high. She is alive. But Shamsa is not Shamsa anymore, ”he told Essabri, his cousin.

Neither sanctions nor detention

Human rights organizations and the UN have repeatedly called on the Emirates to provide evidence that these two adult women they are alive and free to travel and go out of his confinement.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of Democracy for the Arab World said: “There is no dispute regarding the evidence that Emir Mohamad bin Rashid abducted his adult children and held them in forced captivity. If the United Arab Emirates is a country where the law exists, this means that the police must immediately arrest the Emir and release his daughters from their cruel prison, ”he said.

But so far, in the Gulf, its leaders can apply their more backward medieval traditions, without the West sanctioning their practices or prohibiting them from entering and investing in its territory. Matter of interests over human rights.

In the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “the Biden administration is closely monitoring the crisis.”

Paris, correspondent

ap

