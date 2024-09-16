It has been 27 years since the car accident that took the lives of Lady Di and her companion, the multimillionaire businessman Dodi Al-Fayed, but the press remembers that August 31 every summer and even the media resort to juicy headlines that promise to reveal details hitherto unknown of what happened that fateful morning in a Paris tunnel, although little or nothing remains to be told. Without going any further, taking advantage of the anniversary, the publication of a book of memoirs with anecdotes from the Princess of Wales’s hairdresser was announced at the beginning of this month of September and, a day later, another based on the memories of her from her dance teacher. Her shadow is so long that today her image is still revived as a style reference in fashion magazines day in and day out. Diana of Wales accompanied by the words iconic, stylish or elegant seems to be a combination that is very susceptible to clicks on the Internet. It never fails.

The same thing happens with Spanish folk singers, whose statements from the past are brought to the present with relative ease to be attributed to the championing of a cause, a collective or even, why not, also to a way of understanding life. Phrases such as “The brightness of the eyes is not operated on”, by the brilliant Lola Flores, or “The only bra that matters to me is the mental one”, by Rocío Jurado, are two quotes that remain in the collective imagination despite the fact that more than three decades have passed since they were uttered. Both the royal British, like the most gypsy Spanish divas, are part of that cocktail of celebrities who are as foreign to us as they are at the same time so very much ours. A contradiction that is, without a doubt, the key to their success.

More information

That is why their stories are so seductive and engaging: we like to know how they – high-class aristocrats, divas, folk singers, queens or princesses – hide behind their façades of great figures a halo of light, shadows and miseries just as human as those of the rest of us mortals. “It is in them where the stories, the fantasies, the beauty were… That has really endured over time and their most comical or most genuine side continues to engage later generations,” the journalist and writer Valeria Vegas explains to EL PAÍS. The popularizer specializing in pop culture adds: “Sadly, I think that today there are no comparable characters because those overflowing passions and stormy peaks are no longer made public, like those in which the joys were very great and the dramas were very dramatic.”

For Vegas, we have been living in a world for quite some time now where magnificence and excess are penalized a bit and now the natural is in fashion. “These types of women who in some way approached the artificial, the fake, are popular because they are linked to the past, but their attitudes in the present would be frowned upon,” she points out.

Rocio Jurado with Lola Flores in a file photo. 711/QUILEZ/CORDONPRESS / Cordon / Cordon Press

Excessive ostentation has long ceased to be a virtue for people with media projection and has become more of a defect. This does not happen by chance, but coincides with the progressive development of a social model that seeks to avoid segregation and penalizes those who try to make a difference – whether class or economic – with others. It is true that, on an artistic level, today’s great figures can show a certain vanity and arrogance, but in general those who are proud on a personal level of their humble surroundings or origins are more charismatic. Those who show that fame has not gone to their heads and with whom anyone can identify.

After this evolution of thought, delving into the eccentricity of folklorists, aristocrats or divas of the past is fascinating. It is a kind of prying impulse that is activated by what are considered iconic lives, but that, however, is not a new custom, it comes from very far away. Before these women that almost all of us know existed, there were others whose popularity was not able to perpetuate over time. For example, the first duchess of Alba by right, María Teresa Álvarez de Toledo, very popular in the gossip circles of the 17th century; the actress Margarita Xirgu, a key piece of Lorca’s theatrical representation whose political pronouncement condemned her to die in exile; or the singer and actress Imperio Argentina, with a great film career. The difference lies in the fact that there are no current graphic documents of them that we can bring to the present in a reel from Instagram or aspirational photos that are close to us because of their similarity to our time.

“It is influential that certain women such as Lola Flores, Carmen Sevilla or Sara Montiel, being very successful in their artistic careers, had a second working life closely associated with television entertainment when they were older,” says Lidia García, a doctor in Art History with a thesis on copla and practices camp and creator of the Oh Campaneras podcast“Generationally, millennials have the memory of seeing them as children on television during their appearances as popular culture figures of the moment, and that does not happen with other previous ones who were equally or more important than them in their professional facets,” he explains. Beyond the memory of their most recent public appearances, García adds that, many times, they also have the added value of serving as very powerful testimonies of their time. “For example, in the life stories of the folk singers we sometimes find completely mind-blowing stories that have to do with what Spain was like at the time in which they lived: the post-war years, the transition… This quality of witnesses of the time probably means that we will continue to perceive them as interesting for a long time. Apart from their talent, of course,” he comments.

Carmen Sevilla and Sara Montiel in Madrid, in 1962. Alamy Stock Photo / Cordon Press / Cordon Press

In addition to television, the press was a key element for many of them. “The gossip press has played a fundamental role in making their stories reach us today. Concha Velasco was very right in this, always saying that they owed a lot to the media because the gossip magazines did a great job for them.” marketing tremendous, they fed off each other. In fact, the artists who did not appear were always perceived as more distant and today they have less affection from the public,” adds Valeria Vegas.

One might then wonder whether these diverse women who currently endure in the collective memory, and who are often cited in the media because of the fascination they inspire, will also have an expiration date. Whether in the future a different filter will be applied to their statements that will make them cancelled or they will no longer be attractive. Or if, on the contrary, they will be considered worthy of continuing to be shared. For the moment, they interest, entertain and, sometimes, even inspire.