The Princess Tiana will come to disney with a new attraction in Florida according to the entertainment company.

In it Magic Kingdom park in the center of Floridathe attraction that will delve into “Princess and the Frog” will arrive this year 2024.

Although the specific date has not been confirmed, disney assured that Tiana will arrive in the new attraction in this summer.

Furthermore, after his arrival at New Orleans, Floridait is expected to also reach the theme park of California.

The new attraction of “Princess and the Frog” Will be called Tiana's Bayou Adventure and was created by Louisiana artisans.

“Everyone has the potential to make their dreams come true,” is the message of the new attraction of the Princess Tiana in disney.

The tour will be through the swamp full of lights and music where they will meet the new friends of Tiana.

disney He noted that there will also be new and original music along with favorite songs from the film, created in collaboration with award-winning artists PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard.