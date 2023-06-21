Nintendo has announced that it is developing a new game derived from Super Mario focused on the Princess peachwhich will reach switches next year. Throughout the history of Nintendo, Peach is a character who has rarely had his own individual games. Out of the title of Nintendo DS, super princess peachthe famous heroine is usually seen together with Mario, Luigi and other characters in various games Nintendo. Now, Peach will be thrown into the spotlight by herself in a new project that still has many unknown elements.

Revealed during today’s Direct presentation, Nintendo announced that he is working on a new game for switches in which the Princess peach will be the main character controlled by the player. The game, which does not yet have an official title, was shown briefly during the broadcast and those of Nintendo they didn’t say much about what it will entail. It is known that this game of Princess peach It will arrive sometime in 2024, but other than that very little else is currently known.

Although not much is known about this untitled game from Peach, Nintendo it showed a bit of the title in action. Based on the images, this project appears to be a side-scrolling game and shows Peach running through an environment that takes place on a stage. There also seems to be several new characters that Peach you will meet throughout this game. It’s very probable that Nintendo don’t talk much more about this title of the Princess peach for switches for several months. Currently, the company is focused on its games that will be released in 2023, which include Pikmin 4the return of detective pikachu and his new remake of Super Mario RPG. Once all of these titles are released on switchesit seems that we will begin to have a deeper idea of ​​what this title of Peach will offer us