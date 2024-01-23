Next March 22, 2024 will finally arrive Princess Peach Showtime! to the Nintendo Switch. Thus, The Big N plans to celebrate this launch with a pair of new pink Joy-Conwhich look simply spectacular.

Through his official Twitter account, Nintendo gave us the first look at the Pastel Pink Joy-Con that will go on sale next March 22. This pair of controllers can be found in select stores and the My Nintendo Store site, and although the price was not revealed, it is very likely that these controllers will be available for $79.99, that is, the standard.

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime On March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

It is important to mention that The colored Joy Con will only be available for a limited time, so you better act as quickly as possible if you want to collect all the available models of these controls. Finally, Nintendo also shared a new trailer for Princess Peach Showtime!, which shows us a little more of Peach's transformations in action.

Remember, Princess Peach Showtime! will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024. On related topics, here you can see another trailer for this game. Likewise, this title changes its cover.

Editor's Note:

The Pastel Pink Joy Con, unrelated to Belanova, look incredible. I am not such a fan of getting all the models of these controllers, but I am very interested in purchasing these controllers. I look forward to Princess Peach Showtime! because I still don't have a clear idea of ​​the type of game that awaits us.

Via: Nintendo