Nintendo shares a new trailer online for Princess Peach: Showtime! which showcases some of the transformations of the upcoming title March 22 on Nintendo Switchamong which they stand out cowgirl And ninjas. Let's see it below.

Princess Peach: Showtime! A NEW TRAILER IN THE SPOTLIGHT

New transformations revealed include Peach ninja and Peach cowgirl

January 23, 2024 – Today the curtain rises on the latest trailer of Princess Peach: Showtime!coming soon Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024. In her new adventure, Princess Peach teams up with the guardian of the Shining Theater, Stella, to save the structure from the evil Gooseberry and the Company of Musts. Using the power of Shine, Peach must take the stage, transform, and face Gooseberry's evil acting troupe. Each transformation gives Peach various abilities, including two new transformations revealed today: Peach ninja and Peach cowgirl.

Get a sneak peek at these new transformations in the latest trailer: Princess Peach: Showtime! – Transformations (Nintendo Switch).

Players will take on enemies as they take on the roles of a swordswoman, detective, kung fu master, pastry chef and more. As the Peach ninja, the blonde princess will call upon her stealth skills as she uses shadows, brush and improvised bamboo snorkels to surprise and thwart her enemies. When she has to show herself a little more sassy, ​​she goes into Peach cowgirl action. Her expertise in horseback riding is rivaled only by her dexterity with the lasso, and you'll need both to ensure Peach rides into the sunset… or at least into the next level.

Coinciding with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! On March 22, Pastel Pink Joy-Con Controllers for Nintendo Switch will be available at select retailers and on My Nintendo Store.

All Nintendo Switch Online members can purchase Nintendo Switch game vouchers*. After purchasing a pair of vouchers, you can use each of them to get the downloadable version of one of the games included in the program catalog, including Princess Peach: Showtime!. More information on vouchers and the program's catalog of titles is available on Nintendo Switch game voucher site.

The latest trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! revealed two new transformations: Peach ninja and Peach cowgirl. Coinciding with the game's release on March 22, Pastel Pink Joy-Con Controllers for Nintendo Switch will be available at select retailers and on My Nintendo Store.

Note:

* A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to purchase and use Nintendo Switch game vouchers. Consult the page https://ec.nintendo.com/IT/it/pretickets/70020000000101 for more details on Nintendo Switch game vouchers.