Princess Peach: Showtime! is on the way and, as you might expect, classification societies are putting the video game on their books. In fact, recently theESRB (i.e. the US version of our PEGI) classified the Nintendo Switch video game.
The rating has not yet appeared on the official ESRB website, but is present via Nintendo's US website, where it is indicated that the game is “And (10+)”. Furthermore, it is indicated that the type of content we will be able to find is “Fantasy violence”, i.e. a type of light violence suitable even for children.
Obviously we didn't expect anything different from a Nintendo game, especially dedicated to Princess Peach.
Princess Peach: Showtime!, release date and other details
Princess Peach: Showtime! will be available from March 22, 2024 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. This is a date full of news for the gaming world, given that Dragon's Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin will also be published on the same day.
Princess Peach: Showtime! is an adventure that the Super Mario Princess enters into Shining theater and must face the evil Gooseberry and the Company of Musts with the help of Stella – caretaker of the theater – and a series of costumes that allow her to take on different abilities.
