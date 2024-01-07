Princess Peach: Showtime! is on the way and, as you might expect, classification societies are putting the video game on their books. In fact, recently theESRB (i.e. the US version of our PEGI) classified the Nintendo Switch video game.

The rating has not yet appeared on the official ESRB website, but is present via Nintendo's US website, where it is indicated that the game is “And (10+)”. Furthermore, it is indicated that the type of content we will be able to find is “Fantasy violence”, i.e. a type of light violence suitable even for children.

Obviously we didn't expect anything different from a Nintendo game, especially dedicated to Princess Peach.