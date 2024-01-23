













These are Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach. The first and just as its name suggests, shows this character with a kunoichi or female ninja outfit, which attracts attention.

To fight he has a pair of kunai, which are typical weapons of these assassins and spies of Japanese origin. As the video progresses Princess Peach: Showtime! He can be seen performing well-known actions.

At one point she must hide her presence, and that is why she decides to hide herself with a pair of large leaves that she carries. Later, to move under the water and hide its presence, he carries a reed to breathe.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Elsewhere in the video you can see how agile Peach is when wearing this outfit. The transformation that follows in the advancement of Princess Peach: Showtime! of Princess Peach is Cowgirl Peach, and in this case she is dressed as a cowgirl.

That's why he wears the classic hat with chaps, and of course, a bow. It is through this that he can grab and attract objects from a distance, and if necessary capture enemies and throw them.

Apparently Cowgirl Peach must chase her opponents in horse races. From what can be seen in the video, the road is being destroyed.

Apart from these transformations, those of Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patissiere Peach and Kung Fu Peach appear, which also have various abilities.

Fountain: Nintendo.

According to plan Princess Peach: Showtime! for Nintendo Switch will go on sale on March 22, 2024.

