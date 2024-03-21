Princess Peach: Showtime! was welcomed by the international press with votes positive but not too much, between 8 and 7 but with some exceptions which ends up “dirtying” the current average of the exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

Screen Rant – 9

CGMagazine – 8.5

XGN – 8.5

Checkpoint Gaming – 8

Destructoid – 8

GamesHub – 8

God is a Geek – 8

VGC – 8

Vooks – 8

Nintendo Life – 8

Eurogamer – 8

Meristation – 7.5

Washington Post – 7.5

Multiplayer.it – ​​7

Comicbook.com – 7

Inverse – 7

PlaySense – 7

IGN – 7

GameSpot – 7

GamesRadar+ – 7

Digital Trends – 6

Metro GameCentral – 5

If you have read our review of Princess Peach: Showtime!, you will know that the adventure dedicated to the famous princess can boast several captivating elements and a certain variety in terms of gameplay, but also some important critical issues.

Among these, the general one stands out brevity and linearity of the campaigna progression that never takes flight compared to the dynamics presented and some technical uncertainty regarding the frame rate, although only in docked mode.