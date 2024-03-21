Princess Peach: Showtime! was welcomed by the international press with votes positive but not too much, between 8 and 7 but with some exceptions which ends up “dirtying” the current average of the exclusive for Nintendo Switch.
- Screen Rant – 9
- CGMagazine – 8.5
- XGN – 8.5
- Checkpoint Gaming – 8
- Destructoid – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- God is a Geek – 8
- VGC – 8
- Vooks – 8
- Nintendo Life – 8
- Eurogamer – 8
- Meristation – 7.5
- Washington Post – 7.5
- Multiplayer.it – 7
- Comicbook.com – 7
- Inverse – 7
- PlaySense – 7
- IGN – 7
- GameSpot – 7
- GamesRadar+ – 7
- Digital Trends – 6
- Metro GameCentral – 5
If you have read our review of Princess Peach: Showtime!, you will know that the adventure dedicated to the famous princess can boast several captivating elements and a certain variety in terms of gameplay, but also some important critical issues.
Among these, the general one stands out brevity and linearity of the campaigna progression that never takes flight compared to the dynamics presented and some technical uncertainty regarding the frame rate, although only in docked mode.
An unexpected hitch
Although generally positive, the ratings obtained by Princess Peach: Showtime! they inevitably pose as a hindrance to the qualities that Nintendo has accustomed us to for his first party productions, brilliant to the point of establishing themselves as true jewels.
So something didn't work perfectly in this case, and it's sad given that the release calendar for 2024 for the moment it doesn't seem particularly full of opportunities for redemptionapart of course from the promising remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.
