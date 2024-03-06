This year Nintendo does not have many confirmed exclusive releases, but what is most expected is Princess Peach: Showtime!, an installment that promises the triumphant return of the mushroom princess to a main video game in which Mario doesn't even look out the window. And with this in mind, the Japanese company must launch a strong strategy to sell copies, and today they have applied a move that many console users will appreciate.

Through the official channel of Nintendo in Youtube, a new trailer for this video game has been shared, in which they explain how the transformations will work to cross the different levels, thus being the last look before it is launched on the market. At the same time, they show us visuals that have an enormous resemblance to Luigi's Mansion 3, which is considered the title of switch of the world of Mario which has the best graphics that exploit the power of the console.

Here you can see it:

To close the video and give a cherry on the cake, a free demo has been confirmed for all those who have their console, to purchase it you only have to enter the eShop and download without any problem, which will give users the decision final decision on whether or not to buy the title. It is worth mentioning that the duration will not be as long as with other demos of the brand, since the Mario Vs. Donkey Kong It only contained four levels that were completed in the blink of an eye for the most experienced.

Remember that Princess Peach: Showtime! comes to Nintendo Switch on March 22.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It is rare to see Nintendo releasing demos of its main franchises, but perhaps since it is a game with which they are looking for something new, they want to convince the public. So, it will be worth taking a look at the demo, since this great return of the princess shows a lot of promise.