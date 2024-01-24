Nintendo has released a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime!, the adventure starring the famous heroine from the world of Super Mario, which will debut on Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024. Princess Peach launches into a new mission, teaming up with the guardian of the Shining Theater, Stella. Together, they will try to save the theater from the clutches of the evil Gooseberry and her Company of Musts. In the new trailer, fans can preview two new transformations of the Princess: Peach ninja and Peach cowgirl.

In the game, each of Peach's transformations unlocks unique abilities. As a Peach ninja, the princess uses stealth to surprise her enemies, hiding in shadows and shrubs or using bamboo snorkels as makeshift hiding places. On the contrary, in the Peach cowgirl version, the princess shows all her courage and skill in horse riding and in the use of the lasso, fundamental elements for advancing in the levels. In addition to these, Peach can transform into a swordswoman, detective, kung fu master, pastry chef, and other variations, each with their own set of skills to counter enemies and progress through the story. Celebrating the launch of Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo also announced the release of a special edition Pastel Pink Joy-Con controller for Nintendo Switch. These controllers will be available at select retailers and the My Nintendo Store.