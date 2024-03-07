Nintendo has released a free demo for Princess Peach: Showtime! ahead of its full release later this month.

The demo can be downloaded now on Switch. It begins at the start of the game and offers two levels to play, featuring Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach.

If you've missed it so far, the game has players like Peach helping to save a theater by playing dress up in various costumes that provide different powers.



A deep dive into Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch)





I've given the demo a quick go – it's possible to button mash through in around 20 minutes – and it's frivolous fun.

It's unclear, though, if progress in the demo will carry over into the full game.

It all feels a bit Luigi's Mansion, with Peach being invited to a theater that of course is not all it seems.

Although published by Nintendo, the developer remains unknown. However, some players have dug around behind the curtain and found the game's codename, PJ037, which matches others from developer Good-Feel (thanks Nintendo Everything).

Good-Feel are responsible for the likes of Wario Land: Shake It, Kirby's Epic Yarn, and the two Yoshi craft platformers. That may explain why Princess Peach: Showtime! Features a similar vibe with its crafted stage scenery.

Princess Peach: Showtime! releases in full on 22nd March.

For more on how it plays, check out Eurogamer's Princess Peach: Showtime! preview, which details the demo's levels and more.