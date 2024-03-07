Nintendo announces that a demo version of is available Princess Peach: Showtime!the new title dedicated to the heroine of the world Super Mario the next one is coming March 22exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this demo you can experience two of the many transformations for the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom: Swordswoman Peach And Peach pastry chef.

Below is a new trailer for the title, lasting approximately five minutes, which offers us an in-depth look at the product.

A NEW FREE DEMO OF PRINCESS PEACH: SHOWTIME! SET THE STAGE FOR ADVENTURE

The Peach Pastry Chef and Peach Swordswoman transformations will be playable in the demo ahead of the game's launch on March 22nd only on Nintendo Switch

Milan, 7 March 2024 – Enter the scene as Peach to save the Shining Theater from the evil Gooseberry and the Must Company with a free demo of Princess Peach: Showtime!available for download starting now on Nintendo eShop Nintendo Switch.

The time has come to celebrate the audacity of Princess Peach, now the undisputed protagonist of the first adventure dedicated to her and ready to take action to save the Shining Theater. The demo, available close to National Women's Day, will allow you to preview some of the many transformations that will allow you to become a “first actress” and masterfully interpret the most disparate roles. One of the greatest female icons of video games, she is preparing to reveal the recipe of the modern princess, fighting to defend what she believes in and inspiring old and new generations of gamers and beyond. From damsel in distress to hero ready to save any situation, a never-before-seen side of Peach is on the way to revolutionize the world of video games forever.

In the free demo of the single-player action video game, players will be able to experience the Peach Swordswoman and Peach Pastry Chef transformations. Slash, slash, dodge and counterattack as Swordswoman Peach and slash your way through an action-packed stage. Then, transform into Peach Pastry Chef and prepare to bake a series of delicious desserts to prevent the Dessert Festival from suffering a serious sugar crash.

Each of Peach's transformations gives her distinctive abilities that she'll need to make the most of to save each scene. The new trailer, An in-depth look at Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch)delves into the variety of these transformations and highlights new information about the game, including customization options to add a little extra flair to Peach's outfit and Star Bow and a closer look at the thematic scenarios Peach will face in her adventure.

Coinciding with the launch of Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22, they will be available at select retailers and on My Nintendo Store, pastel pink Joy-Con Nintendo Switch controllers.

A free demo of Princess Peach: Showtime! is now available and includes the Peach Swordswoman and Peach Pastry Chef transformations. Additionally, a new trailer delves into the variety of these transformations and highlights new information about the game.