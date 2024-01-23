Princess Peach: Showtime! is the protagonist of a new one trailer focused on transformations which will be possible to carry out in the game's campaign, available on Nintendo Switch starting from March 22nd.

Officially presented last September, Princess Peach: Showtime! it will put us in command of the famous one princessas part of an adventure in which we will finally be able to discover something more about this iconic character from the Super Mario Bros. series.

As seen in the videoin the game it will be possible to transform into Peach Ninja, Peach Cowgirl and then again Peach Swordswoman, Detective and Kung-Fu expert: a great variety of forms, each characterized by different abilities.