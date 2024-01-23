Princess Peach: Showtime! is the protagonist of a new one trailer focused on transformations which will be possible to carry out in the game's campaign, available on Nintendo Switch starting from March 22nd.
Officially presented last September, Princess Peach: Showtime! it will put us in command of the famous one princessas part of an adventure in which we will finally be able to discover something more about this iconic character from the Super Mario Bros. series.
As seen in the videoin the game it will be possible to transform into Peach Ninja, Peach Cowgirl and then again Peach Swordswoman, Detective and Kung-Fu expert: a great variety of forms, each characterized by different abilities.
A decisive year
If you have read our special with all the games coming out in 2024, you will know that for the moment the announcements relating to Nintendo productions are limited to the first quarter of the year, and the reason perhaps depends on the launch of Switch 2.
A possible new console for the Japanese company will in fact have to be adequately supported in terms of software, with a full-bodied and convincing line-up which is not limited to backwards compatibility: we hope to find out more in the coming weeks.
