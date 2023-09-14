On the occasion of an online Direct with all the upcoming games coming to Switch, Nintendo announced a new title starring Princess Peach: Princess Peach: Showtime! will land on Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024. In this adventure, the gameplay changes based on Peach’s transformations, who can become a swordswoman, cook, karateka, detective and much more. Ni tendo also revealed a graphics-enhanced version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, originally released on GameCube, coming to Switch in 2024. Available now F-Zero 99, compatible with the Super NES controller, available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. It is a battle rosale reinterpretation of the Super NES classic, in which you face 98 other competitors in futuristic races. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will arrive on Switch next summer, a graphically improved version of the game on 3DS, while Mario Vs. Donkey Kong arrives from the Game Boy Advance era, another cosmetically improved classic. Finally, among the new features, Nintendo has announced Another Code Recollection, which includes the improved versions for Nintendo Switch of the Nintendo DS title Another Code: Two Memories and its sequel for Wii, Another Code: R – Journey to the Edge of Memory. It will be available on January 19th next year.