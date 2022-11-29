Through a Nintendo Direct the second trailer of the new movie of Super Mario Bros. This gives us our first look at Princess Peach, who now won’t be a damsel in distress. As well as a gladiator match with Donkey Kong. See it here.

The history of Super Mario Bros. is still somewhat opaque, but we already have a little more information. It seems that this time the one who will be kidnapped by Bowser will be the fearful Luigi. So the princess, Mario and Toad must go on a journey to rescue him.

The trailer is filled with multiple references to the world of Nintendo video games. From different power ups such as the fire flower and the tanuki suit, to the appearance of the faithful Yoshi. Not to mention the recreations of the classic levels and a very clear reference to Mario Kart.

Another noteworthy point is that it is noted that Super Mario Bros. It will be an origin story. Since the plumber is far from being the heroic figure we know. Which is why Princess Peach seems to be training him. What did you think of this second trailer?

When is the Super Mario Bros. movie coming out?

This film opens in theaters on March 30, 2023 in Mexico and some Latin American countries. With such a close date, it is likely that advertising materials will begin to be more recurring. So soon we could have more information.

Source: Illumination Studios

This would be the second film inspired by the Nintendo character. With the first being a live-action released in 1993 that received very negative reviews. However, this time the Japanese company is working closely with Illumination Studios. Do you think it will be better than the previous one?

