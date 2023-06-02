AFPi

The tireless fight against forgetting the pathologies that affect the less favored, waged by the Medicines for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), co-created by Fiocruz, was rewarded, this Thursday (1), with the Princess of International Cooperation Asturias 2023.

This initiative was highlighted as a work that “includes an ambitious plan for the development of new medicines and treatments”, which “will save millions of lives around the world”, according to the jury of the award, granted by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, heir to the Spanish throne.

For two decades, this non-profit organization has been working to improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable populations suffering from diseases such as Chagas disease, cutaneous and visceral leishmaniasis, hepatitis C or dengue fever.

Another one billion people in the world, according to the organization, are affected by one of these diseases, many of them tropical, and which are usually neglected by scientific research and the pharmaceutical industry, due to their low profitability.

DNDi establishes agreements with different actors in the health sector, such as pharmaceutical companies, Ministries of Health or research centers, in addition to receiving funds from public and private entities.

Created in 2003, DNDi was driven by Doctors Without Borders, the Indian Medical Research Council, the Kenya Medical Research Institute, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) of Brazil, the Ministry of Health of Malaysia, the Pasteur Institute ( France) and the Special Program for Research and Combating Neglected Diseases of the World Health Organization.

So far, this network has managed to develop 12 treatments for six diseases, according to a note released by the foundation that grants the award.

Established in 1981, these prizes award 50,000 euros (approximately 270,000 reais) and a sculpture created by the Catalan artist Joan Miró.

“We want to thank the jury and the Princess of Asturias Foundation for giving such outstanding visibility to the millions of people around the world who are neglected by traditional pharmaceutical research”, said Luis Pizarro, executive director of DNDi, in statements collected by the organizers of the prizes.

“We have demonstrated that an alternative non-profit pharmaceutical research and development model can save millions of lives,” he added.

– Sixth prize –

The award for International Cooperation is the sixth of eight provided for in this edition of the awards, considered the most prestigious in the Ibero-American world, which the Princess of Asturias Foundation bestows annually.

Last year, in this category, recognition went to the British Ellen MacArthur, a former navigator and defender of the circular economy.

Other editions also included the Campaign for Female Education, the Gavi vaccination network, Wikipedia, the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nelson Mandela and Frederick W. De Klerk or Raúl Alfonsín.

So far, the awards already announced for the 2023 edition have been the Prince of Asturias for the arts, which went to American actress Meryl Streep, and the Humanities award, awarded to Italian professor, writer and philosopher Nuccio Ordine.

The one for Social Sciences went to the French historian Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, the one for Sports went to the Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, and last week the one for Literature went to the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami.

On June 7th, the Scientific Research prize will be awarded, and on June 14th, the Concordia prize, the last one this year.

