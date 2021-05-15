It was a long and difficult road that the four finalists of Yo soy, ‘Menudo: the reunion’, ‘Little Princess Mily’, ‘Luis Fonsi’ and ‘Dynamic duo’ to get to this instance. And although they all brought out the best of their repertoire and were praised by the jury, the public ended up deciding that this season’s champion would be ‘Little Princess Mily’.

As soon as she was announced as the winner, she was overwhelmed with emotion and confessed to being surprised by how complicated the journey has been from the beginning. Meanwhile, ‘Luis Fonsi’ came in second place and ‘Dynamic duo’ in third. Immediately, the jurors Mauri Stern, Katia Palma and Ángel López They joined in the congratulations as did the presenters Cristian Rivero and Karen Schwarz. It should be noted that Maricarmen Marín could not attend the grand final.

For his part, the ex-vocalist of the group Magneto motivated the competitors not to give up and to continue working on their musical projects. “You have to do your best. Sometimes you can stay first, sometimes second, and sometimes third. You are already winners. There is much to celebrate, nothing to cry. You just have to keep improving. It’s what I learned in life, ”Stern said.

At the start of tonight’s gala, it was announced that Michelle Soifer will join the jury in the following season, while Rafael Cardozo will be Karen Schwarz’s driving partner. In the same way, former participants like ‘Christina Aguilera’, ‘Mon Laferte’ and Pedrito Fernández will seek their revenge; although there will also be new talents waiting for their opportunity to shine on stage.

