The cumbia singer, Milagros Soto, or also remembered as Princesita Mily, who performed the song “El Teléfono” by Pintura Roja, is in very serious health. This is how the founder of the group Alejandro Zárate announced this unfortunate news, through a radio interview, who also asked the fans of the orchestra to pray a lot for the speedy recovery of the award-winning artist.

“I want to communicate to all friends that our little princess Mily is currently going through a very difficult health crisis,” Alejandro Zarate outlined sadly in RPP.

And it is that according to the creator of Red Painting, Princess Mily’s health has been cracking for a while, so she has a lot of faith that she will “get better soon” if the fans can support by raising a prayer so that this “health crisis “That the singer is soping, she can get out quickly.

“Let’s hope that people support us on that side and pray for Mily’s health, and that she improves, hopefully. Everything depends on a miracle,” he mentioned.

Little Princess Mily trajectory

Milagros Soto, popularly known for the song El Teléfono, was one of the first female singers to enter the cumbia genre in Peru.

Milagros, was born on March 25, 1966 in the capital of Lima. In mid-1984 and 1986, she was the main voice of the successful cumbia group, Pintura Roja, to the point of having delighted almost the entire country and in various cities around the world with her talent.

In addition, he has also shared the stage with other great artists such as Johnny Orosco, Toño Centella, Sara Haydee Barreto (Muñequita Sally) and Antonio Domínguez, singers who at the time were also part of the prominent cumbia group.

