Princess Mette-Marit of Norway wanted to break her silence and speak, in a recent interview, that 2024 has been an extremely difficult year for her family, following accusations against her son, Marius Borg Høiby, for several sexual crimes. In her participation in the program ‘The Year of the Royal Family’ on the state channel NRK, the wife of Crown Prince Haakon He did not hide the pain and difficulties they have gone through.

«It has been hard. You can’t say anything else. “It has been very, very hard for us,” said Mette-Marit, who described the year as “demanding,” referring especially to the complex autumn they have experienced. The princess recognized the importance of external support during this difficult period, noting that the family has received professional help from the health system. Although he did not specify whether it was psychological help, his statement underlined the need for support in such difficult times.

«If I had to choose a word for this year, I think it would be demanding. It has been a demanding year and a demanding fall for us. “We are not going to hide it,” Mette-Marit added.

Accusations and judicial process against Marius Borg Høiby

Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, 27, was accused of alleged sexual crimes, including two rapes, which generated a stir in Norwegian public opinion. At the end of November, Høiby was released after the police decided not to request an extension of his pre-trial detention. However, it remains investigated for another sexual crime related to another woman.









The case involves a total of seven victims, of which six are women, in addition to accusations of injuries and damages to three of his ex-girlfriends, threats to a man and driving without a license.

Høiby’s personal situation and his relationship with the Royal Family

Despite the accusations, Marius Borg Høiby, who is the result of a previous relationship with Princess Mette-Marit, He is not officially part of the Royal Family. However, he maintains a close relationship with his mother, Prince Haakon and with Kings Harald V and Sonia, and his presence is common at family celebrations, such as his stepbrothers’ birthdays.

Princess Mette-Marit highlighted in the interview that the professional help they have received has been fundamental for them the family can cope with the situation togetherwithout ceasing to fulfill their public responsibilities. “I don’t think we would have been able to endure such a situation without that help, together as a family, and at the same time maintain our obligations to the Norwegian people,” he said.

With this testimony, Mette-Marit underlines the importance of facing difficult moments with professional support, despite the emotional burden that the judicial process has had on her son.