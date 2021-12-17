In the details of the painful incident, one of the young men asked to marry the girl, but she refused. All he had to do was to come to her house in the Mansour area, west of the capital, Baghdad, sneak into it at night and pour the incendiary substance on her face and quickly escape.

Maryam’s father said: “My mother and I were at work, and Maryam, her brother and his wife were at home, when the criminal entered the house and stole her phone, and poured a ‘tizabe’ on her while she was sleeping.”

He added, “Maryam lives a tragic life, and seven months have passed since the accident, and the deformities that occurred in her body have not been cured.”

The victim’s father appealed to the head of the Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, to “consider the matter seriously.”

According to the victim’s mother, the perpetrator came at night, masked, despite passing in front of security points, and passers-by on the street leading to their house, but no one arrested him, while she said that the judicial authorities did not cooperate with her, and stood with the perpetrator against the victim, according to what I spoke to Iraqi TV.

Maryam studies at the College of Fine Arts, and is nicknamed “The Princess” at the university.

Through the hashtag (#Save Princess Maryam), the tweeters demanded that those responsible for this crime be held accountable.

And the journalist Ali Al-Khalidi wrote, via Twitter: “Fuck you, you lack jealousy and manhood. We demand the most severe types of punishments against this criminal and the snatcher of humanity.”

While the researcher in Iraqi affairs, Ghanem Al-Abed, said: “A girl whose life and dreams ended because of a person (his animal instinct).”

As for the activist, Mustafa Gaseb, he wrote on Twitter: “We are all responsible until the beautiful face of Mary returns. With this cooperation, we will contribute to the return of confidence to her, the free people. The mission is humanitarian. Let us join together to save her and return her to her future and her life again.”

In turn, journalist David Yassin said: “What happened is a major crime, no less than the crimes of ISIS and militias. A young girl with a great future in front of her, comes incomplete to disfigure her face because she rejected it… Who accepts that? He killed humanity this criminal… If there is a man In the government, let him go and impose the harshest punishments on him, and take care of the girl’s treatment.”

For his part, an informed source said, “The perpetrator is still at large, and the security forces have not yet been able to arrest him, while investigations are continuing into some suspected defendants.”

The source, who declined to be named, added to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the victim’s family is facing difficulty in conducting the investigations, due to significant interference, as this is practiced by influential businessmen linked to the accused arrested so far, as there are doubts about their support for the main accused.”

The victim’s family is counting on a donation campaign launched by journalist Rafif Al-Hafiz, to support the young woman, Maryam, and to send her abroad for treatment.

For his part, human rights activist Wissam Al-Abdullah said that “what happened to the young woman represents a dangerous shift in human behavior, as it pushes towards unimaginable practices, which requires the intervention of the concerned authorities to arrest the person involved in that incident and bring him to justice.”

Al-Abdullah added in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “the delay in the case does not achieve the public interest, and makes these events easy to happen,” noting that “even the security forces responsible for protecting the area in question must be held accountable.”