Bliss Brain announces that Princess Maker 2 Regeneration will no longer come out 30 May as initially expected, but theJuly 11th. The title will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam with support for the English language, as well as Japanese, Korean, traditional and simplified Chinese.

A new trailer is also released with original animations created by the studio Yonago Gainax. The animated video, directed by Takami Akaiaims to evoke the future relationship between the player (the “father”) and the “daughter” given to him by the star god.

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration – Animated Trailer

Source: Bliss Brain Street Gematsu