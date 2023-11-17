Bliss Brain announces a delay in the release of Princess Maker 2 Regeneration, originally scheduled for December 21 of this year. The new release date is set for May 30, 2024.

The reasons behind the delay are, as usual, attributable to the developers’ desire to improve the title as much as possible before its publication.

The title will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC with English language support.

Source: Bliss Brain Street Gematsu