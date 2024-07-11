Bliss Brain has released the launch trailer for Princess Maker 2 Regenerationavailable from today on Nintendo Switch And PC. As previously anticipated the versions PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 of the title were instead postponed to August 8th due to censorship reasons towards some endings and towards some objects present in the game, you can find all the details in our previous article.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration – Launch Trailer

Source: Bliss Brain