Bliss Brain announced the arrival of Princess Maker 2 Regeneration For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It is a new version of the title released thirty years ago, the second remake after the version Refine. The release date is set for next December 21stwith support for Asian languages ​​and English.

Princess Maker 2 is a childhood education simulation game in which the player experiences being the father of a daughter bestowed upon him by the stars. The player raises the girl for eight years, from ten to eighteen. The daughter grows up to be an adult through the various experiences of the game. The girl’s dream is to become a princess, but depending on how we raise her, different opportunities will present themselves. What kind of dream are we going to make for this girl?

In Japan, the game will be available in physical edition for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switchas well as in one “Special Packs” with the illustration of Takami Akaian artbook, the soundtrack on 5 discs (with music from PC-98, DOS/V, TOWNS editions, from Refine and rearrangements of regeneration).

