The Princess of Asturias is already in Tenerife. It was this Friday when the ship Juan Sebastián Elcano docked at the port of Santa Cruz, the first stop of the long list of destinations where they will disembark during the next few months. The visit has been marked by great expectations and Leonor has had a very full agenda. However, the truth is that the acts have not been made public which he has attended, since the activities marked by the Spanish Navy are also part of his training.

Despite this, Leonor had a very complete weekend and did not hide at any time during her visit to the Tenerife island. During Friday, in fact, the daughter of the Kings went to the La Montería tavernlocated in El Combate alley, one of the most popular leisure areas in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

There he enjoyed having a drink with his colleagues and the workers there, excited about his visit, did not hesitate to ask for a photo with her. “From our small tavern we want to thank Her Royal Highness Princess Leonor for her visit. It has been a privilege to share with her such a special moment during her time in Santa Cruz. Her kindness and closeness will always remain in the memory of those of us who had the pleasure of serving her,” have expressed through social networks.

On the other hand, as an official visit, Princess Leonor visited the Almeyda barracks, in the heart of the El Toscal neighborhood, which houses the Military Historical Museum of the Canary Islands. In addition, the heir to the throne met with local authorities upon his arrival to the island, with whom he had lunch at the Juan Sebastián Elcano, as the Royal House itself has shown through its social networks.

Already this Saturday, the Princess of Asturias left the ship around eight in the morning to perform a route around the island with his 75 companions. A very special trip because Leonor had never visited the area and, on this occasion, she got to know Teide, the highest peak in Spain and one of the best-known points on the island.

Likewise, Leonor has walked with her companions through the city centeras well as on the beach. Some neighbors have actually shared some snapshots of her during these moments.

Furthermore, during Leonor’s visit to the island, many Tenerife residents have been able to come to the Juan Sebastián Elcano to visit it. Starting this Monday, the Princess of Asturias and her companions They will leave for their next destination: Gran Canariathe second stop on his long journey before leaving for America.