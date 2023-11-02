In Spain, 18-year-old Crown Princess Leonora took the oath of office before Congress

On Tuesday, October 31, Crown Princess Leonora, daughter of King Philip VI of Spain, swore allegiance to the Spanish Constitution in honor of her eighteenth birthday. Despite her young age, Leonora won the sympathy of the Spaniards and became the main favorite of the public among all members of the Spanish royal family. Lenta.ru found out whether the Zoomer princess has a chance to save the reputation of the Spanish crown after a series of high-profile scandals.

The oath of allegiance, which was given by her father and grandfather before Leonora, took place before the country’s congress in Madrid. The Crown Princess promised to “carry out her duties conscientiously, uphold and uphold the constitution and laws of the country, and respect the rights of citizens and autonomous communities and remain faithful to the King.”

A real “Leonomania” has begun in Spain

According to El Español, King Philip’s eldest daughter and heir to the Spanish throne is the most popular member of the royal family, loved even more than her father. At the same time, Leonora avoided the attention of the press in her youth. Only in the last six months has she begun to regularly appear on the pages of gossip columns. So, in October, journalists lively discussed her presence and active role at the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony. And on her birthday, a 49-minute documentary film “Leonora: 18 years and 18 moments” was released on the Prime Video streaming platform.

This year, 2023, the princess graduated from United World College in Wales, Great Britain, where she studied for two years in English under a special pre-university program. And in the summer she entered the General Military Academy of Spain in Zaragoza. The media heavily covered the first day of her three-year military training. According to rumors, after the military academy, Leonora intends to study law.

Her triumphant debut, during which she behaved with restraint and dignity, attracted such attention that in Spain, where the monarchy has been viewed with great skepticism for many years, they started talking about real "Leonoromania."

Many suspect that the royal family kept the heiress in the shadows for many years because they were preparing for something of a rebranding of the Spanish throne.

Princess Leonora takes the oath Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters

The monarchy’s reputation was damaged by Leonora’s grandfather, former King Juan Carlos.

The need to actively work on her reputation arose after a series of scandals associated with Leonora’s grandfather, the former King of Spain Juan Carlos I, who several years ago had to abdicate the throne and go into voluntary exile. According to the former editor-in-chief of the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, David Jiminez, now Juan Carlos and his heirs can hardly count on their former integrity and popular love. “I don’t think you can get the prestige back,” he says.

It wasn’t always like this. In the second half of the 20th century, Juan Carlos I remained one of the few monarchs in Europe who retained real power. In the late 1970s, Juan Carlos personally carried out democratic reforms and guaranteed citizens’ rights and freedoms, and a few years later prevented a military coup. After this, Juan Carlos almost did not interfere in politics. He lived for pleasure and earned a reputation as a rare ladies’ man. However, in the 2000s, luck turned against the monarch.

The beginning of the end for him was an affair with Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who over time became not only the mistress of the Spanish monarch, but also his closest assistant and adviser

Over time, the romantic relationship ran its course, but the king and his former mistress still kept in touch. In 2012, Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain provided the king with a private plane when he broke his leg while hunting an elephant in Botswana. Juan Carlos’s trip to Africa coincided with the economic crisis in Spain, so the news about the king’s expensive entertainments had the effect of a bomb exploding and put an end to his reputation.

At the same time, a corruption scandal broke out, in which Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain was also involved. As a result, Juan Carlos decided to abdicate the throne in favor of his son Philip and later left the country, fearing persecution.

Juan Carlos I and Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain Photo: SCHROEWIG / Maelsa / Globallookpress.com

The king’s mistress claimed that he returned from trips with suitcases of money

In an interview, Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain said that Juan Carlos often returned from trips with suitcases full of cash and lived in grand style. According to her, when asked about the nature of the money, he answered that they were gifts from friends. At the same time, the woman called the huge amount that the Spanish king transferred to her account a parting gift from her former lover.

Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain said that in 2014, when she did not want to renew her romantic relationship with the former king, he demanded that she pay for his flights and hotel stays. Corinna offered to return the money he transferred to her, but the former monarch, according to her, refused because he did not want to pay taxes.

$154 million Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain demanded compensation for moral damages from the former King of Spain Juan Carlos

Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain filed a lawsuit against Juan Carlos, accusing him of following her and sending her threats since 2012. She demanded that the former king pay her $154 million in compensation for moral damages, and that the authorities protect her from persecution of her former lover. The litigation lasted several years and ended only on October 6, 2023. The court sided with the king.

Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The Spanish opposition remains opposed to the monarchy

Despite Leonora’s popularity, she is prevented from creating a positive image for the monarchy not only by the scandals following on the heels of her grandfather, but also by the opposition within the country. A 2022 poll found that 51.6 percent of Spaniards want the country to become a republic and only 34.6 percent want to retain a constitutional monarchy. Part of the country’s population believes that Juan Carlos’ accession to the throne in 1975 was illegal and unethical, since he was helped by Franco, the dictator who came to power in 1939 and ruled the country for 36 years.

In addition, during Leonora’s oath of office in the Spanish Congress, some ministers and prominent opposition politicians were absent from the hall. Thus, the ministers for equality, social rights and consumer affairs were not present at the ceremony. Nor did legislators in favor of Catalan independence show up.

Today’s constitutional oath of Princess Leonor is not just another protocol event. The monarchy seeks to strengthen itself for the coming decades, but we hope that state institutions will come under full civilian control as soon as possible Ionne Bellarraleader of the leftist party Podemos

In a democracy, it is citizens who must shape all government structures that represent them. The hereditary principle of the institution of monarchy is not only outdated, it is incompatible with democracy. As is, of course, corruption. Irene Monterominister for equality

Both members of the royal family and monarchists have high hopes for Princess Leonora, however, only time will tell whether she will be able to withstand the pressure of her opponents, maintain an impeccable reputation and make “Leonoromania” a new brand of Spain. Perhaps the future queen from Generation Z will be the breath of fresh air for Spain that Prince William and Kate Middleton were for the British monarchy.