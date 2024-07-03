The Princess of Asturias received the Grand Cross of Military Merit with white insignia in Zaragoza on Wednesday and was named a student lieutenant by her father, Felipe VI, at the ceremony to present the Royal Employment Offices at the General Military Academy. The appointment, which comes after Leonor de Borbón finished her studies at this school, had been recorded by the Council of Ministers in a royal decree on Tuesday. The King and Queen and Infanta Sofía presided over the ceremony, which was attended by the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles.
The eldest daughter of Felipe VI, who is 18 years old, joined the General Military Academy as a cadet in the 2023-2024 academic year, starting the academic year with the first-year students and joining, after the swearing-in ceremony, the second-year students. She has therefore completed two courses in one year. The following academic year, 2024-2025, she will continue her military training in the Navy – at the Naval Military School in Marín and on board the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano – and, finally, she will complete the third year in the Air and Space Force, joining the General Air Academy in San Javier for the 2025-2026 academic year. She will then finish her military training and will foreseeably begin university training, as her father did in his day. The head of state exercises supreme command of the Armed Forces.
What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe.
Leave a Reply