Just over 600 kilometres separate Madrid from Lisbon. The Portuguese capital will be the scene of Princess Leonor’s first official trip abroad this Friday without the presence of the King and Queen. With this gesture, La Zarzuela continues to give more public presence to the one who is one day called to occupy the Crown and the head of State. It is expected that the Princess of Asturias will be decorated with the Grand Cross of the Order of Christ, one of the highest distinctions of the neighbouring country. Leonor is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

The visit, which will last less than 24 hours, begins this Friday with a mid-morning welcome by the Portuguese authorities at the Figo Maduro military airport. The Portuguese ambassador to Spain, João Mira Gomes, and his Spanish counterpart, Juan Fernández Trigo, are expected to be there. After the ceremony on the runway of the aerodrome, the delegations will move to one of the most symbolic places in Lisbon: the Jerónimos Monastery and the Belém Palace, on the banks of the mouth of the Tagus River. The latter is the residence of the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, with whom the King and Queen have had a close relationship for years.

At the monastery, Princess Leonor will make a floral offering. This time at the tomb of the Portuguese writer and poet Luis de Camões ―author of The Lusiads―, considered one of the greats of Portuguese literature of the 16th century ―when Portugal was still a monarchy― and who gives his name to the most important prizes in the Portuguese language. The remains of figures such as Fernando Pessoa and Vasco da Gama also rest in this same temple. There, Leonor will meet the director of the Monastery, Margarida Donas, and the prior of Santa Maria de Belém, José Manuel Dos Santos, and will sign the book of honour, as is usually done on this type of official visit.

After this meeting, Leonor will travel the 500 metres to the Belém Palace escorted by a cavalry squadron to meet her host, the head of the Portuguese State. Rebelo de Sousa will award Leonor the sash that symbolises the Grand Cross of the Order of Christ and the princess will give a speech, the first outside Spanish borders.

As with every trip of the Royal Family, Leonor’s trip is also marked by a specific theme: science and the environment. The princess will therefore end her visit at the Lisbon Oceanarium where she will attend, together with other young people, a round table on the protection of the ocean, scientific expeditions and ocean policies and economy.