La Heredera has participated in the traditional procession of the Virgin of the Rosary, known as the Galeona, before embarking with her companions The Kings have said goodbye to their daughter and the rest of the sailors who will participate in the voyage

01/11/2025



The Princess Eleanor and the rest of his companions are living a memorable day in Cádiz aboard the Juan Sebastian de Elcano. This Saturday, La Heredera begins a 140-day journey in which she will receive the navigation training that her father and grandfather also previously received. As part of the departure ceremony of the Navy training ship, the Princess participated in the traditional procession from the Church of Santo Domingo where the Virgin of the Rosary, known as the Galeona, was carried from the temple to the ship, where It will accompany you throughout the trip.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have said goodbye to their daughter, who will be Midshipman Borbón Ortiz on board, and to the other 77 companions of the Princess from the Naval Military School.

