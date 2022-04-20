Leonor de Borbón has attended this Wednesday a conference on the safe use of the internet and mobile phones in the youngest, which has taken place in an institute in the Madrid town of Leganés, where she has been accompanied by schoolchildren who have participated in the initiative. In addition to being the last public appearance of the Princess of Asturias during her Easter holidays in Spain, this has been the second act in which she has participated alone, after she premiered her institutional work on March 24 last year at the Instituto Cervantes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the cultural institution.

On the first day in which the mask is no longer mandatory indoors, Leonor de Borbón has been with her face uncovered throughout the time she has been at the Jules Verne Secondary Education Institute, where the day was held ” Enjoy the internet safely. The appointment, organized by the National Security Institute (Incibe)has been focused on teaching students and teachers how to use social networks responsibly, a task that the organization has been working on since 2016 through free workshops.

The day began with a training session in which the princess attended as a listener along with some thirty students and teachers from the center. The heiress to the throne sat in the front row of the room flanked by some students to listen to the experts on the importance of young people making responsible use of technology, especially mobile phones. The Incibe technician Cristina Gutiérrez; the person in charge of Education and Digital Rights of Unicef ​​Spain, Nacho Guadix; the specialist in Educational Psychology, Silvia Álava, and the university professor of Communication and New Media Laura Cuesta.

The Princess of Asturias debates at a round table, together with several students of the IES Jules Verne. – (EFE/Royal House)

In his speech, Cuesta asked the young people if they use the mobile phone before going to sleep and when they wake up, and almost all of them raised their arms to answer in the affirmative, while the princess did not speak. At the end of the talk, Leonor, 16, has joined a dozen students to form part in another classroom of one of the four work groups on which the Incibe program is focused, which addresses issues such as the protection of technological equipment, respect on the internet, prevention of sexual abuse and misinformation. The day has concluded in the gymnasium of the institute, where the general director of Incibe, Rosa Díaz, has summarized the conclusions of the day before the princess and the 450 students of the center.

This Wednesday was the second solo act of Leonor de Borbón. Crossbowmen (EFE)

This Wednesday was the second public appearance of the princess during the summer break, after last Friday she visited with the King and Queen and her sister, the infanta Sofía, a refugee center in Pozuelo de Alarcón, also in the Community of Madrid. Next Sunday Leonor de Borbón will return to Wales to resume her classes at the UWC Atlantic College where she is studying first year of high school.