Leonor de Borbón has arrived this Thursday at noon in Zaragoza to begin her training at the General Military Academy. The Kings and her sister, the Infanta Sofía, have accompanied her at her entrance to the compound, a Neo-Mudejar building, which her father also entered 38 years ago. The heiress to the Crown will spend three years in the academies of the Army (Zaragoza), the Navy (Marín) and the Air Force (San Javier), where she will prepare to assume her responsibility as Supreme Command of the Forces in the future Armed Forces, which the Constitution attributes to the Head of State. Princess Leonor has posed for the media, to which she has declared, from a distance, that she was “very excited” and “a little nervous” to start this stage.

Zaragoza is the first stop in the military career of the Princess of Asturias, regulated by a royal decree approved last March by the Council of Ministers. The heiress to the throne will follow the same program and in the same order as Felipe VI: three years of military training and then the university degree and postgraduate degree. Leonor de Borbón began her military training three months after finishing her International Baccalaureate studies, which she completed in Wales. In that farewell ceremony for her, her tutor praised her passion “for understanding others”, and her taste for deep conversations, among other aspects, such as her sense of humor.

The Kings and their daughters have arrived after 12:00 this Thursday at the General Directorate building, as the General Military Academy is known. There they have been received by the director of the center, the director Manuel López Pérez. The royal family greeted the media and when Leonor acknowledged that she was “a little nervous”, her father, King Felipe VI, added: “You have to be a little nervous”, reports Efe. The King has attended the appointment dressed in the daily summer uniform of the Army.

The royal family has left the building about 20 minutes later and they have walked together for a stretch. Leonor was hand in hand with her mother and the four of them have once again approached the media, to which the King has acknowledged that he has given “a lot of advice” to his eldest daughter, among them, that she be “very attentive and Let him be advised.” The monarch has recalled when he entered those same facilities in 1985, when she was 17 years old, the same age as Leonor. Of that day, he has said that he has “very good memories” and that seeing Leonor live it is “exciting”. He has conveyed to her, as he has said, his encouragement because “the first days will be hard”, “so that she overcomes them with desire, patience and effort”.

Leonor has said goodbye with kisses and hugs to her parents and her sister and has headed towards the sports field, and alone, to make the affiliation. Before leaving, the king and queen and the Infanta Sofía greeted some of the relatives of the Infanta Leonor’s companions who were visiting the facilities.

Leonor de Borbón, who celebrates her 18th birthday on October 31, has signed the book of honor of the General Military Academy. The images of the act have been distributed by the Casa del Rey. The signature of the heir to the throne, with her given name, will serve as a memory of August 17, 2023, the day she arrived at the academy “to begin her military training.” In addition to an image in which the Princess of Asturias can be seen sitting at a desk and signing under a portrait of her father, King Felipe VI, other snapshots have been distributed in which the Kings, and their sister, the Infanta Sofia, watch the moment of your signature.

Her future teachers assure that the heiress to the Crown will be treated “the same as the others”. She will sleep in a cabin with 12 beds, a shared bathroom and a desk and a closet as the only private spaces. She will wake up at 6:30 a.m. with the sound of reveille and will go to bed at 11:00 p.m. with the sound of the toilet. She will eat in a self-service table with a capacity for 600 students. Her new outfit will be made up of three Army uniforms (one for work, another for walks and a third “period” or gala), in addition to sportswear. Like the other students, she must wear her hair in a bow, braid or ponytail; she can only wear a pair of earrings without pendants (something forbidden for men) and both makeup and nail polish must be “discreet”. The only hallmark of her will be the last name on the cookie on her chest: “Borbón”.

Princess Leonor arrived this Thursday at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza to begin her military training period, which begins in the Army during the 2023-2024 academic year. JAVIER BELVER (EFE) His admission to the academy occurred shortly after 12 noon on August 17, when a group of vehicles arrived at the aforementioned facilities. As planned, the princess will receive a welcome talk along with the rest of the cadets. Jaime Villanueva The Princess of Asturias, accompanied by the King and Queen and Infanta Sofía, signs the book of honor at the General Military Academy, where today she will begin her military training. Real home Kings Felipe and Letizia, together with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, upon their arrival at the academy. Jaime Villanueva Curious attend the admission of Princess Leonor to the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, this Thursday.

JAVIER BELVER (EFE) From the Ministry of Defense they highlighted that the General Military Academy will incorporate 612 students in the different Corps and Specialties in the first year, of which 140 are women Jaime Villanueva Princess Leonor says goodbye to her mother, Queen Letizia, this Thursday. Jaime Villanueva The Princess of Asturias says goodbye to her father, King Felipe VI, this Thursday. Jaime Villanueva King Felipe VI, together with Princess Leonor during his admission to the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. JAVIER BELVER (EFE) The Kings and their sister, the Infanta Sofía, have accompanied her at her entrance to the compound, a neo-Mudéjar building, in which her father also entered, 28 years ago. Jaime Villanueva Princess Leonor, during her admission to the Military Academy in Zaragoza.

Jaime Villanueva During the course, the princess will stay like the rest of her promotion in shared cabins with other students. After her swearing in of the Bandera, which will take place on October 7 at the parade ground of the General Military Academy, she will join the second year. In the image, the princess of Asturias Leonor carries her suitcase after entering the academy. Marcos Cebrián (Europa Press)

The formation of the heir to the throne will be different from that of the rest of her companions. Initially, shorter. Instead of spending four years in Zaragoza, there will only be one. The 612 students who are entering the AGM this Thursday —among them 140 women, 22.8% of the total— will form the group of cadets and, as in any Army unit, they will be divided into battalions, companies and sections. The section of the Bourbon cadet (with about thirty students) will be her class and in charge of it there will be a captain —or, in her case, a female captain— who will tutor her. She will closely follow her academic and psychological evolution, in close contact with Lieutenant Colonel Margarita Pardo de Santayana, assigned to the Zarzuela Military Quarter. In addition, like the other rookies, she will receive the advice of a veteran as a guardian angel.

The biggest concern of those responsible for the academy is to preserve the privacy of the future Queen. Balancing the students’ right to communicate with the outside world and preventing leaks of prying images that affect the heiress is the biggest challenge they face. To prevent all the spotlights from focusing on her, the Ministry of Defense and the Casa del Rey have decided that she will not parade at the military parade on October 12 in Madrid.