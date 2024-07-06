Be careful, this is not a movie Star Wars, but a scene from today’s Europe: on a recent trip to Amsterdam, a couple of weeks ago, a hologram greeted us at nightfall at the hotel, and it wasn’t Princess Leia calling for help from Obi Wan from far away lands. The receptionist appeared inside an illuminated box and told us live what steps we had to take to enter the hotel: “Do you see the dataphone? On the counter. Pay there. Next to it are the magnetic keys, place them in that device on the left so that your room number is recorded.”

—And where are you? —I asked, perplexed.

“Not far from here,” the girl replied, somewhat nervously, while occasionally looking towards a hidden corner where her boss was hiding, which she could see and we couldn’t. He was giving her instructions. And she was giving us instructions.

The receptionist there did not give any further details, but we could imagine her in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur or on the outskirts of Amsterdam, attending to 25 receptions at once. The dataphone did not work well, the bill remained a promise and her image vanished from the cash register, where darkness fell while we stood looking at the sign on the counter explaining the advantages of the newly launched “holographic solution”.

Living in today’s world is complicated because we are increasingly adding more tasks that were previously performed by excellent workers: in addition to serving us diesel at the gas station, scanning the bar codes on nectarines at the supermarket and standing in line to pay three euros for a bad coffee at Starbucks, we now have to manage hotel check-in ourselves. Jobs are disappearing. Human contact is disappearing as well. And labor rights, let’s not even mention them.

Greece has just approved the extension of the working week to six days. There, the 48-hour work week is back and multiple jobs are becoming more common because the country suffers from two endemic problems that are also familiar to us here: there are not enough workers in certain sectors; and salaries are so precarious that they do not allow us to sustain a life project. Something is wrong in our world.

In Amsterdam, the so-called “holographic solution” (a real woman, after all, who will also put up with it while appearing in the receptions of who knows how many hotels) vanished before we could ask her where we could get something to eat. It was almost better. We might end up looking for impossible places in Miami, Frankfurt or Bangkok. Or the street stalls of Blade Runner. The next hologram will be ours, for Princess Leia, and we will say: Help! At least she will find work, even if it is precarious.

