Mexico City.- The gold bikini that Carrie Fisher wore as Princess Leia during the filming of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi has sold for $175,000, according to the auction house that carried out the sale.

The outfit became famous when Fisher wore it at the beginning of the 1983 film, when Leia was captured by Jabba the Hutt in his palace on Tatooine and forced into slavery.

The costume, one of the most memorable from the franchise’s films, was sold on Friday by Dallas-based auction house Heritage Auctions.

Joe Maddalena, Heritage’s executive vice president, said the bikini that was sold was one that was screen-tested and worn by Fisher on the set of the film, but did not appear in the final version of the movie because it was replaced with a more comfortable one.

The auction house said the costume sparked a bidding war among collectors.

Maddalena said he wasn’t surprised by the attention bidders paid to the suit, as well as a model of the Y-wing fighter that took on the Death Star in the original Star Wars film that sold for $1.55 million. He said Star Wars and Star Trek have very passionate fans.

“The power of ‘Star Wars’ is demonstrated once again. Those films simply have a huge impact,” Maddalena said.

In a November 2016 interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, Fisher said wearing the bikini was not her choice.

“When (director George Lucas) showed me the costumes, I thought it was a joke and I got really nervous. I had to sit up straight because I couldn’t have lines on the sides, like little pleats. Pleats weren’t allowed, so I had to sit really, really straight,” revealed Fisher, who died about a month after that talk.

Costume designer Richard Miller said in a Star Wars compilation that he used soft material to make the outfit so Fisher could move more freely.

“She still didn’t like it though. I don’t blame her,” Miller said. “I put leather on the back to make it more comfortable.”

The costume had its detractors, who thought it sexualized Fisher for the franchise’s male fans.