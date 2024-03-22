Princess Kate Middleton, 42, released a video this Friday (22) in which she revealed she had cancer, after weeks of speculation due to the Princess of Wales' lack of public appearances.

“In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous. The surgery was a success. However, tests after the operation revealed the presence of cancer. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment”, revealed the wife of Prince William, first in line to the British throne and with whom she has three children: George, aged ten years old, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

“Of course, it has been a huge shock, and William and I have done everything we can to process and manage this privately, for the sake of our young family,” Kate said.

“As you can imagine, this took time. It took me some time to recover from major surgery to begin my treatment. But most importantly, we took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I will be fine,” added the princess.

“Like I told them: I'm fine and getting stronger every day, focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit,” Kate said. “Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and security. As is the love, support and kindness shown by so many of you. It means a lot to both of us.”

In February, Buckingham Palace had already revealed King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, of an unspecified type.