On September 9, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonwho in March had announced that she suffers from cancer, said in a video published by Kensington Palace that she hadcompleted chemotherapy treatment.

Faced with this news, his brother, James Middleton He expressed his feelings for her and wrote a heartfelt message. In fact, The words he dedicated to her caught the world’s attentionsince the businessman is rarely known for a publication or dedication to his sister.

In fact, the most recent one was about 5 months ago, when the Princess of Wales She announced her illness, which had kept her away from public life for a long time.

The Princess of Wales announced her illness in March.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was believed that my condition was not cancerous. surgery “It was successful. However, tests after the operation found that there had been cancer. My medical team therefore recommended that I undergo preventative chemotherapy treatment and I am now in the early stages of it,” the princess said.

However, in the announcement Kate Middleton noted that It was a very hard few months for the whole family.because it has been difficult for her to tell her children what she is suffering.

By then, James Middleton posted a photo of himself and his sister when they were children and wrote in the footer: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.“.

The emotional message after the princess finished chemotherapy

Almost 5 months after the news of Kate Middleton, in a video published by Kensington Palace, lThe princess announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

In view of this, James Middleton said he was ‘very proud’ of his sister. In fact, he made the statements in a short interview with Good Morning Britain.

The British royal family is going through a difficult time.

“She’s my sister and I see her as my sister. I’m very proud. I’m always amazed at how much she does, and that’s something I always keep in mind,” he said.

She also noted that she is “blossoming” into her future as the next queen of England.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO