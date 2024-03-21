Dhe Princess of Wales's office has let it be known that the convalescent is now back to official duties in her home office, so to speak. The Princess had taken note of a study on health tests for babies, which was commissioned by the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood Development and, at the instigation of her patron Catherine, examined the effect of new testing procedures on the developmental status of young children. “The Princess has been kept informed of this at all times,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Other members of the royal family have also recently tried to maintain an appearance of normal activity in order to dampen the hysterical speculation about the state of the princess, her marriage and the entire royal family that has spilled over from the Internet into the British daily press. The heir to the throne, Prince William, had to work with the Welsh Guards Regiment in its barracks in Windsor on Wednesday; Queen Camilla even had to travel to the Isle of Man to grant city rights to the main town of this remote island in the Irish Sea.

Shopping trip to the farm shop

That was an appointment that King Charles III actually made. himself should have noticed, but is currently fundamentally prevented from making public appearances due to his cancer treatment. Charles was only spotted in the back seat of his Bentley as he left his London residence on Wednesday. The day before, however, the king had held an audience with four British veterans from the Korean War at Buckingham Palace in order to be able to document in film and photos that his illness did not prevent him from fulfilling his royal duties – the small reception also offered an opportunity to illustrate that the 75-year-old monarch appeared youthful and agile compared to the veterans, who were around a decade and a half older.

All official appearances by members of the Royal Family have at least the secondary purpose of countering the loss of trust and disappointment caused by the Princess of Wales's long recovery from abdominal surgery and, above all, by her failed attempt to prove her convalescence using a retouched family photo . Unofficial actions also serve this goal, for example the short shopping trip to the farm shop near her cottage on the royal estate in Windsor, which was fortunately filmed by another customer – who then made his cell phone recording available to a tabloid.







“Man, I know him!”

The amateur photographer's explanations may have increased the concerns of the publicity strategists in the Crown Prince couple's office: the cell phone witness reported that he saw a couple in the store selecting a few loaves of bread, and when the woman turned around, he thought: her face seemed somehow familiar to him. Then the man also turned around and said: “Man, I know him!”



The fact that the Princess of Wales's public recognition lags behind that of her husband will possibly fuel new speculation that she was not the real princess at all. Other doubts are now being raised by photo agencies who believe that they see subsequent retouching in new photographs of the royal family, for example in the official photo that was taken after the baptism of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, or the last family photo Queen Elizabeth II, which she shows with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The British public, asked in polls by some newspapers to express their views on the royal family's handling of personal information, remains largely calm; The trust ratings for the crown prince couple are still slightly higher than those for the king.







And recent reports that three staff at the private London clinic where Princess Catherine was treated attempted to gain access to her medical records tend to reinforce public sentiment in her favor. The British data protection commissioner has confirmed that he is investigating the case. And the Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunak used this news to make an appeal: “I think we all want to get behind the Princess of Wales here.”